Friday Tipping SIGNPOSTS SWEETSPOTS

Sweetspots: Soul can land emotional victory under De Boinville

Alan Crowhurst
1 of 1

Kastani Beach runs in the 2.30 Sandown for the sixth successive time and is weighted to go well. His form figures are 22122, being beaten no more than 3½ lengths, and he runs off his lowest-ever mark today.

Tom Lacey is 2-3 with winners returning within seven days and Alberto’s Dream, on his first start for the stable, won with plenty of authority on Monday. His penalty should not stop him in the Leicester 4.55.

Friday's cards

Click here for full Signposts service

Nicky Henderson has a 2-3 record with horses having undergone wind surgery and a 42 per cent record with horses switching to his stables. Nico de Boinville goes to Sandown for one ride, Soul Emotion in the 3.05.

