Sweetspots: Skelton’s Citadel can improve for wind op

Alan Crowhurst
Ivan Furtado’s last-time-out winner record improves from 12 per cent to 25 per cent when he turns them out within a week. Check ‘Em Tuesday (6.10 Kempton) was impressive on her second start for the trainer on Sunday.

Citadel (2.40 Fontwell) has uninspiring form figures but Dan Skelton does well with his new recruits over fences (30 per cent strike-rate) and it would be no surprise if the ex Diana Grissell runner steps forward, having had wind surgery.

Wednesday cards

Evan Williams makes the 256-mile trip to Catterick with De Dollar Man (2.20) and boasts a 26 per cent strike-rate with his long travellers. 

