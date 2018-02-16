Sweetspots: Skelton on course for a tongue-strap double

William Haggas has a 33 per cent strike-rate at Lingfield and saddles the Arch gelding Completion in the 1.45, his only runner of the day.

Dan Skelton has a 22 per cent strike-rate at Wincanton and 23 per cent strike-rate with horses wearing a tongue-strap for first time. He’s doubly represented by Ch’Tibello (2.45) and Embole (5.05).

Saturday's cards

Fergal O’Brien has a 21 per cent strike-rate at Haydock and a 18 per cent strike-rate with horses wearing cheekpieces. He saddles Global Stage in the 4.25.

Archie Watson has a 32 per cent strike-rate at Kempton which increases to 38 per cent when combining with Edward Greatrex. They team up in the 6.45 with course-and-distance winner Pulsating.