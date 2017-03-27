Sweetspots: Silent Encore looks well worth shouting about

Gibbstown (Hexham 4.00) has a real love affair with the course, recording three wins from six starts. Two of those came in previous runnings of this contest, including last year. She ran her best race since last time out and a big run looks assured.

Ben Case is 5-31 with handicap debutants and Silent Encore can go well in the 4.40 at Southwell. Jockey Max Kendrick is the most experienced conditional in the line-up and can make it count.

Tuesday cards

Irish trainer John McConnell is 3-10 with runners at Wolverhampton and has two entered today. Lucent Dream (2.10) and Shamash (3.50) both won at the course last time and looked to have plenty in hand.

Alex Thorne is unbeaten when riding Vertigo, including winning a bumper at this venue. Lucinda Russell nominated this race (3.30 Hexham) after his win last time out.