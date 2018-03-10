Racing Post Home
Menu
Next Race Newspaper
Free Bets
My Account
Tracker
Search
Sunday Tipping SIGNPOSTS SWEETSPOTS

Sweetspots: Rely on Rigadin to roll back the years at Warwick

Rigadin De Beauchene and Robbie Dunne team up again in the Betfred Classic
Rigadin De Beauchene and Robbie Dunne team up again in the Betfred Classic
JOHN GROSSICK RACING PHOTOGRAPHY
1 of 1

Charlie Mann and Harry Bannister are a partnership worth noting at Market Rasen, operating at a 43 per cent strike-rate. The pair combine with one runner, The Ogle Gogle Man, who goes in the 3.35.

Richard Johnson goes to Warwick for just one ride, Melchior King, who goes in the bumper at 5.30. Trainer Philip Hobbs has a 27 per cent strike-rate with his runners in bumpers at the track.

Sunday cards

Click here for Sunday's full Signpost service

Rigadin De Beauchene goes in the 3.55 at Warwick. He was sixth in it last year and although the 13-year-old isn’t getting any younger, he is 8lb lower than last year and is a proven stayer over this trip on soft ground.  

 

 

The 13-year-old isn’t getting any younger, he is 8lb lower than last year and is a proven stayer over this trip

Related stories

The Punt Daily: Tom Collins with one to follow on Sunday Staying chaser might find another win beyond him Status Quo ready to rock and roll in Market Rasen hurdle Well-handicapped hurdler a good bet after much improved effort last time A mixture of weather expected as Cheltenham nears Harmony can be the Hero on first start since moving from Australia
Bookmaker
Price
E.W. Terms
bet365
Ladbrokes
Betway
William Hill
Coral
Paddy Power
Sporting
BetVictor
Sky bet
Boylesport
RaceBets