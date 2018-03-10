Sweetspots: Rely on Rigadin to roll back the years at Warwick

Charlie Mann and Harry Bannister are a partnership worth noting at Market Rasen, operating at a 43 per cent strike-rate. The pair combine with one runner, The Ogle Gogle Man, who goes in the 3.35.

Richard Johnson goes to Warwick for just one ride, Melchior King, who goes in the bumper at 5.30. Trainer Philip Hobbs has a 27 per cent strike-rate with his runners in bumpers at the track.

Sunday cards

Click here for Sunday's full Signpost service

Rigadin De Beauchene goes in the 3.55 at Warwick. He was sixth in it last year and although the 13-year-old isn’t getting any younger, he is 8lb lower than last year and is a proven stayer over this trip on soft ground.