Sweetspots: Patrick looks ready for marathon Exeter trip

Jason Watson gets on well with Mercers and the jockey gets back on the filly in the 2.45 at Lingfield. She has to overcome a wide draw, but she could make it 3-3 for the combination. 

Thomas Patrick looked ready for a step up in trip when winning at Chepstow last time. He moves up 7f in trip in the Devon National (4.50 Exeter) and looks to holds excellent claims.

Ben Pauling is four winners from nine with his bumper debutants at Warwick and Step You Gaily represents the trainer in the 5.10.

Robyn Brisland and Luke Morris have yet to taste defeat when teaming up at Wolverhampton. Navajo Star bids to extend that record in the 6.15.

