Friday Tipping SIGNPOSTS SWEETSPOTS

Sweetspots: Ode To Autumn can deliver some mellow fruitfulness

Alan Crowhurst
1 of 1

It is worth taking note of Richard Newland’s runners at Fakenham as
he has a 50 per cent strike-rate at the course. He has one runner there today, Dashing Perk (2.45), and this talented gelding can return to winning ways.

John Gosden is a trainer in form, with a 43 per cent strike-rate in the last two weeks. He has three runners today with Ode To Autumn, in the 7.15 at Newcastle, the pick. This course-and-distance winner is
progressing nicely.

Friday's cards

Click here for Friday's full Signposts service

Promising apprentice James Bowen and the Nicky Henderson-trained Melangerie have a perfect two-from-two record. They combine again at Sandown (2.25), with a bold bid for the hat-trick on the cards. 

Related stories

