Sunday Tipping SIGNPOSTS SWEETSPOTS

Sweetspots: O’Meara to fire into action with Leopard in a hood

David Carr
Keith Dalgleish and Paul Mulrennan have individual strike-rates of 12 and 16 per cent at Ayr. However, when they combine that increases to 50 per cent. Dark Profit goes in the 4.55.

David O’Meara has a 11 per cent strike-rate with his horses this season. When applying a first-time hood on a runner that increases to 20 per cent (four winners from 20). Fire Leopard wears the headgear in the 1.40 at Ayr.

Sunday's cards

Sunday's cards

Mike Smith and PJ McDonald are a pair worth following at Ayr. The trainer and jockey have solo strike-rates of nine and ten per cent, but that soars to 32 per cent when they pair up. They do so with Gworn (2.10), Uriah Heep (2.45), Haymarket (3.15) and Magistral (3.50).

