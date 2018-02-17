Racing Post Home
Sunday Tipping SIGNPOSTS SWEETSPOTS

Sweetspots: Misty Mai be the best bet of the day at Ffos Las

Harry Trump
1 of 1

You can forgive Misty Mai’s last run at Ludlow as she is much better going left-handed. She goes in the 4.10 at Ffos Las, where she is 2-5. Sean Bowen has been booked and has won the race for the last two years. 

Dan Skelton has a solid 27 per cent strike-rate at Market Rasen, where Solomon Grey runs in the 3.15. The gelding was third in a hot race last time and he can improve now entering handicap company. Skelton is 4-9 with handicap debutants at the track.

Sunday cards

Click here for Sunday's full Signposts service

Tom Lacey has a 27 per cent strike-rate with handicap debutants (+31.50 to level stakes). Isle Of Ewe makes her first start in handicap company in the Market Rasen 2.45. She hasn’t been seen for 536 days, when she looked useful in bolting up in a novice hurdle. Connections mean
business with champion jockey Richard Johnson booked.

