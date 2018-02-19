Sweetspots: Maebh could be a sure-fire winner for Mullins

Seamus Mullins strike-rate of eight per cent improves to 23 per cent when he sends his horses 228 miles or further. Maebh, his only runner at Wetherby, goes in the 5.10.

Pushkin Museum runs in the 7.10 at Wolverhampton, a race in which he was a beaten favourite last year. He’s won over the course-and-distance three times and looks to have a solid chance off 2lb lower.

Tuesday cards

It’s worth paying attention to anything trainer John McConnell takes to Wolverhampton as he has sent out four winners from seven runners at the track. Fidaaha, his only runner on the card, goes in the 5.40.