Sweetspots: Mac N Cheese looks likely to prove tasty bet at Kelso

Harry Trump
Crosspark can get back to winning ways in the 2.45 at Leicester. The eight-year-old drops in grade, won the race last year and looks fairly treated now just 2lb higher than for that success.

Keith Dalgleish’s runners are worth noting at Kelso as he is operating at a 35 per cent strike-rate. Taxmeifyoucan (1.55) and Mac N Cheese (3.35) can enhance the trainer’s excellent record at the venue.

Thursday cards

Click here for Thursday's full Signposts service

Vettori Rules is interesting in the 6.30 at Chelmsford now he is fitted with a first-time tongue tie. The course-and-distance winner’s trainer Gay Kelleway has a 33 per cent strike-rate when employing the aid.

 

 

