Sweetspots: Lucarno can be Lucky for in-form trainer Smith

Sue Smith is a trainer in form at present with a 33 per cent strike-rate with her horses in the last two weeks. She has just one runner on Thursday, Lucky Lucarno, who runs in the 2.45 at Sedgefield.

Robert Winston and the Roy Bowring-trained Foolaad have a perfect 2-2 record together and they combine once more in the 3.45 at Southwell. The gelding can make it four consecutive wins over course and distance.

Thursday cards

Paul Nicholls has a 32 per cent strike-rate with his runners at Huntingdon and he saddles Antartica De Thaix in the 4.05. The course-and-distance winner has her ideal conditions and should go well.