Racing Post Home
Menu
Next Race Newspaper
Free Bets
My Account
Tracker
Search
Saturday Tipping SIGNPOSTS SWEETSPOTS

Sweetspots: Littmoden and Marquand a Fearsome pair at Lingfield

Alan Crowhurst
1 of 1

Michael Scudamore has a 50 per cent strike-rate when sending his horses to Newcastle and has just the one runner there today, course-and-distance winner Cadeyrn in the 5.05. Champion jockey Richard Johnson, who himself has a very good record at the venue, takes the ride.

When Tom Marquand rides for Nick Littmoden at Lingfield it’s worth taking note, they have a 43 per cent strike-rate when combining at the venue. They do so once more with Fearsome (4.25), who is going for a hat-trick of wins over course and distance for today’s jockey.

Saturday cards

Click here for Saturday's full Signposts service

Alan King has a 26 per cent strike-rate with new recruits making their debuts for the yard. That’s the case for the classy Flat performer Scarlet Dragon, who runs in the 3.00 at Kempton. This gelding is having his first run since a wind operation and makes his debut over hurdles here. 

Related stories

Mudlark can make most of his light weight The Punt Daily: Tom Collins with two to follow on Saturday Henderson's handicap debutant can get things right at Sandown Outsider of the field no back number at Sandown Sweetspots: In-form Fehily can prove the man on Melrose Boy Improving festival contender looks overpriced with first-time visor
Bookmaker
Price
E.W. Terms
bet365
Ladbrokes
Betway
William Hill
Coral
Paddy Power
Sporting
BetVictor
Sky bet
Boylesport
RaceBets