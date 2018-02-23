Sweetspots: Littmoden and Marquand a Fearsome pair at Lingfield

Michael Scudamore has a 50 per cent strike-rate when sending his horses to Newcastle and has just the one runner there today, course-and-distance winner Cadeyrn in the 5.05. Champion jockey Richard Johnson, who himself has a very good record at the venue, takes the ride.

When Tom Marquand rides for Nick Littmoden at Lingfield it’s worth taking note, they have a 43 per cent strike-rate when combining at the venue. They do so once more with Fearsome (4.25), who is going for a hat-trick of wins over course and distance for today’s jockey.

Saturday cards

Alan King has a 26 per cent strike-rate with new recruits making their debuts for the yard. That’s the case for the classy Flat performer Scarlet Dragon, who runs in the 3.00 at Kempton. This gelding is having his first run since a wind operation and makes his debut over hurdles here.