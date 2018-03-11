Sweetspots: Lacey to continue red-hot streak with Vado Forte

Over the past 14 days Tom Lacey has saddled three winners from just four runners, a 75 per cent strike-rate. The Ledbury-based trainer saddles Vado Forte in the 4.10 at Taunton.

At Chelmsford Charlie Wallis and William Carson have individual records of 12 per cent. When they team up that rises to 38 per cent. They do so today with Billyoakes in the 8.15 and Divine Call in the 8.45.

Monday's cards

Monday's full Signposts service

Emma Lavelle is six from 19, a 32 per cent strike-rate, with horses making their debut for her having switched from another stable. Blushing Red was a two-time Flat winner for Ed Dunlop and goes for Lavelle over hurdles for the first time in the 2m½f maiden (2.40) at Taunton.