Sweetspots: King Kevin can reign supreme at favourite track

King Kevin is unbeaten in three starts at Wolverhampton and has recorded solid second places elsewhere the last twice. Jamie Spencer keeps the ride and this hold-up performer can swoop late in the 3.20.

Sunshineandbubbles runs in the 3.50 at ­Wolverhampton, where he is 4lb well in as he’s able to race off the same mark as when beaten a nose there last week. ­Stepping back up to 1m4f looks worth a go ­after that strong-staying effort.

Wednesday cards

Click here for Wednesday's full Signpost service

George Scott boasts a 27 per cent strike-rate with his long-distance travellers and he sends just one up to Newcastle – newcomer Keir Hardie in the 5.15. This novice contest won’t take much winning.