Racing Post Home
Menu
Next Race Newspaper
Free Bets
My Account
Tracker
Search
Wednesday Tipping SIGNPOSTS SWEETSPOTS

Sweetspots: King Kevin can reign supreme at favourite track

King Kevin runs at Wolverhampton (pictured) in the 3.50
King Kevin runs at Wolverhampton (pictured) in the 3.50
Jon Winter
1 of 1

King Kevin is unbeaten in three starts at Wolverhampton and has recorded solid second places elsewhere the last twice. Jamie Spencer keeps the ride and this hold-up performer can swoop late in the 3.20.

Sunshineandbubbles runs in the 3.50 at ­Wolverhampton, where he is 4lb well in as he’s able to race off the same mark as when beaten a nose there last week. ­Stepping back up to 1m4f looks worth a go ­after that strong-staying effort.

Wednesday cards

Click here for Wednesday's full Signpost service

George Scott boasts a 27 per cent strike-rate with his long-distance travellers and he sends just one up to Newcastle – newcomer Keir Hardie in the 5.15. This novice contest won’t take much winning.

George Scott boasts a 27 per cent strike-rate with his long-distance travellers

Related stories

Topweight will be suited by slog in the Catterick mud The Punt Daily: Tom Collins with three to follow on Wednesday Classy Archer can aim for the stars on Kempton all-weather Cheltenham Festival second well capable of going one better Sweetspots: Skelton’s Citadel can improve for wind op Beautiful has speed and draw to break his duck
Bookmaker
Price
E.W. Terms
bet365
Ladbrokes
Betway
William Hill
Coral
Paddy Power
Sporting
BetVictor
Sky bet
Boylesport
RaceBets