Sweetspots: Jacob will hope Ballykan keep his unbeaten record

Permian looked the one to take out of the race when third in a good handicap at Bath off top weight last time out and he is reunited with Franny Norton in the 2.45 at Epsom, who has a 100 per cent strike-rate on him.

Wednesday's cards

Click here for Wednesday's full Signposts service

Daryl Jacob has a perfect 3-3 record at Perth and heads to the Scottish track for one ride on Ballykan (3.35) for retainers Simon Munir and Isaac Souede. His mount got no further than the third in the Topham but had earlier run well at the Cheltenham Festival.

Ralph Beckett (23 per cent) and Oisin Murphy (16 per cent) have impressive individual strike-rates at Lingfield and when combining their strike-rate increases to 43 per cent. They do so with the twice-raced Belle Diva (7.25). The form of her maiden victory has worked out well and she can make a winning start in handicaps.