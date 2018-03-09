Sweetspots: In-form Fehily can prove the man on Melrose Boy

Marco Botti is a trainer in very good form and has a 40 per cent strike-rate with his runners in the last two weeks. He saddles just the one runner on Saturday, Heeyaam in the 8.15 at Chelmsford. The Invincible Spirit filly was an eyecatcher on her debut and looks a nice type.

Noel Fehily is sitting prominently on the hot jockeys’ list and goes to Sandown for two rides, with the pick of them Melrose Boy in the 1.50. The Harry Fry-trained gelding was a very credible third at the course in a good race last time and the drop back in drop should pose no problems.

Saturday's cards

When Trevor Whelan rides Indy Five it’s worth taking note as the pair have a perfect two wins from two starts, and they bid for the hat-trick in the 5.05 at Ayr. This eight-year-old is enjoying life over fences and is on the upgrade.