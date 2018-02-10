Sweetspots: Hobbs and Johnson can boost their Exeter profits

Paul Nicholls has a 30 per cent strike-rate at Exeter and 27 per cent strike-rate with horses wearing a hood for the first time. He’s represented by Djingle in the 2.30.

Philip Hobbs has a 20 per cent strike-rate at Exeter which increases to 27 per cent when combining with Richard Johnson. They team up in the bumper at 5.10 with Getaway gelding Gaucho Gil.

Sunday cards

Nicky Richards has a 24 per cent strike-rate at Ayr and saddles course winner Progressive Drive, his only runner of the day in the 3.25.