Sweetspots: Gronkowski can add to Noseda’s Kempton haul

Olly Murphy is 5-12 with horses reappearing within seven days of a win. World Of Good obliged comfortably at Wolverhampton on Saturday and looks set to defy a penalty in the 8.30 at Kempton.

With a record of 58-206 (28 per cent), Jeremy Noseda boasts an

impressive strike-rate at Kempton. He can score with Gronkowski in the 7.30, his only runner at the meeting.

Thursday cards

Jim Goldie and apprentice Phil Dennis strike at 26 per cent when combining at Newcastle. They team up for Theglasgowwarrior in the 3.30 and Oriental Lilly in the 5.15.