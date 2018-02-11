Racing Post Home
Menu
Next Race Newspaper
Free Bets
My Account
Tracker
Search
Monday Tipping SIGNPOSTS SWEETSPOTS

Sweetspots: Gosden’s Lily primed for handicap success

Sandown Park,, where all three selections today will be bidding for success
Sandown Park,, where all three selections today will be bidding for success
Alan Crowhurst
1 of 1

Ross Chapman has a particularly good record when riding at Catterick, where he has a 38 per cent strike-rate. He goes there for one ride today, Adelphi Prince in the 4.35.

Matt Griffiths is riding very well at present and remains prominent on the hot jockeys’ list. He goes to Plumpton for one ride, Shoofly Milly (4.20), and Jeremy Scott’s mare looks to have her optimum conditions. 

Monday cards

Click here for Monday's full Signposts service

When John Gosden sends a handicap debutant to Wolverhampton it’s worth taking note as the trainer has a 34 per cent strike-rate with his runners at the course and a 24 per cent strike-rate with handicap debutants. He saddles Orchid Lily in the 5.40.

Related stories

Step up in trip can see chaser improve again The Punt Daily: Tom Collins with two to follow on Monday Time to take major interest in low-weighted chaser Well-handicapped Mr Lando can score now dropped in trip Cheltenham-bound trainer set for Flat success on eve of festival Course-and-distance winner can notch four-timer
Bookmaker
Price
E.W. Terms
bet365
Ladbrokes
Betway
William Hill
Coral
Paddy Power
Sporting
BetVictor
Sky bet
Boylesport
RaceBets