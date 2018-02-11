Sweetspots: Gosden’s Lily primed for handicap success

Sandown Park,, where all three selections today will be bidding for success

Ross Chapman has a particularly good record when riding at Catterick, where he has a 38 per cent strike-rate. He goes there for one ride today, Adelphi Prince in the 4.35.

Matt Griffiths is riding very well at present and remains prominent on the hot jockeys’ list. He goes to Plumpton for one ride, Shoofly Milly (4.20), and Jeremy Scott’s mare looks to have her optimum conditions.

Monday cards

Click here for Monday's full Signposts service

When John Gosden sends a handicap debutant to Wolverhampton it’s worth taking note as the trainer has a 34 per cent strike-rate with his runners at the course and a 24 per cent strike-rate with handicap debutants. He saddles Orchid Lily in the 5.40.