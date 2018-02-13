Sweetspots: First-time hood can help Queen reign supreme

Les Eyre has a 50 per cent strike-rate when fitting his runners with a first-time hood. He applies the aid to Queen Of Kalahari (Lingfield 3.20), who should go close.

With Hindsight (7.15) likes Wolverhampton (3-11 overall, 2-4 over course and distance) and returns there after ending a losing run last time. A 3lb rise looks fair and he is still well handicapped on old form.

Wednesday cards

Click here for Wednesday's full Signposts service

Tidal’s Baby (4.20 Lingfield) was beaten a neck in this race last year off 2lb lower. He’s switched stables since and new handler Adrian Joyce has a 23 per cent strike-rate with runners travelling more than 200 miles.