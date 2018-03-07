Sweetspots: Everything looks in line for a big run from Grove

Robert Havlin travels from Southwell to Newcastle for one ride. He has a 34 per cent strike-rate at the course and Ed Dunlop’s Arnarson (7.15) has an obvious chance.

Silver Grove bids for a repeat success in the 3.55 at Carlisle off a 7lb lower mark. Last year’s victory came when making all in a first-time visor and similar tactics can be expected in first-time blinkers.

Thursday cards

Click here for Thursday's full Signposts service

Sportswriter (5.45 Newcastle) was sent off at 13-8 on debut, but was far too green to do himself justice. Charlie Appleby has enlisted cheekpieces and he has a 38 per cent strike-rate when applying them for the first time.