Sweetspots: Eurato can strike for Gollings at Chelmsford

John Best's Mossgo (2.00) has twice won within seven days of today's date in recent years and looks set to run a big race at Lingfield. He is 6lb below his last winning course and distance mark and this minimum trip is his optimum.

Keith Dalgleish likes to introduce a successful hurdling debutant at Catterick (8-30) and saddles three-time Flat winner Rita's Man (2.40) in a weak maiden contest.

Tuesday cards

Steve Gollings has a good strike rate at Chelmsford (5-14) with two of those wins coming courtesy of Eurato (3.45). The staying handicapper is down to his last winning mark and should be suited by the trip of two miles.