Sweetspots: Doncaster dream team combine with Sego Success

John Gosden and Robert Havlin have a 48 per cent strike-rate when they combine at Newcastle. They're represented by Blame colt Culpability in the 2.05.

Nicky Henderson has a 37 per cent strike-rate at Ludlow which increases to 58 per cent when Jeremiah McGrath is on board. They team up in the 3.00 with Royal Irish Hussar.

Wednesday cards

Hugo Palmer has a 22 per cent strike-rate at Newcastle and a 14 per cent strike-rate with three-year-old debutants. He saddles the New Approach colt Lovely Approach in the 4.20, his only runner of the day.

Alan King and Wayne Hutchinson have a 27 per cent strike-rate when combining at Doncaster. They team up in the 3.20 with the course-and-distance winner Sego Success.