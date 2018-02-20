Racing Post Home
Wednesday Tipping SIGNPOSTS SWEETSPOTS

Sweetspots: Doncaster dream team combine with Sego Success

Doncaster: stage an interesting card on Wednesday
Martin Lynch
John Gosden and Robert Havlin have a 48 per cent strike-rate when they combine at Newcastle. They're represented by Blame colt Culpability in the 2.05.

Nicky Henderson has a 37 per cent strike-rate at Ludlow which increases to 58 per cent when Jeremiah McGrath is on board. They team up in the 3.00 with Royal Irish Hussar.

Wednesday cards

Click here for Wednesday's full Signpost service

Hugo Palmer has a 22 per cent strike-rate at Newcastle and a 14 per cent strike-rate with three-year-old debutants. He saddles the New Approach colt Lovely Approach in the 4.20, his only runner of the day.

Alan King and Wayne Hutchinson have a 27 per cent strike-rate when combining at Doncaster. They team up in the 3.20 with the course-and-distance winner Sego Success.

 

