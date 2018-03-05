Racing Post Home
Menu
Next Race Newspaper
Free Bets
My Account
Tracker
Search
Tuesday Tipping SIGNPOSTS SWEETSPOTS

Sweetspots: Don’t be caught Napping when Murphy strikes

Harry Trump
1 of 1

Olly Murphy has had plenty of success with runners making their stable debut (31 per cent strike-rate) and Napping (3.50 Southwell) can
enhance his record.

Avocet attempts to notch a  quickfire hat-trick in the 2.50 at Southwell having looked an improver for Olly Murphy. She’s well entered up this week and her young trainer is 42 per cent with winners returning within a week.  

Tuesday cards

Click here for Tuesday's full signposts service

Samtu won the corresponding race (3.20 Southwell) in 2015 and 2017 and is in form to strike for a third time. He’s only 1lb higher than for last year’s success and won again under a penalty so should go close once more.

 

 

Related stories

Stayer set to build on recent solid efforts The Punt Daily: Tom Collins with one to follow on Tuesday David Baxter with his best bet for Southwell on Tuesday Reliable veteran Cousin Khee can overcome penalty for Morrison Better draw and stronger ride can help dual course winner score again Multiple course-and-distance winner might drift to value price
Bookmaker
Price
E.W. Terms
bet365
Ladbrokes
Betway
William Hill
Coral
Paddy Power
Sporting
BetVictor
Sky bet
Boylesport
RaceBets