Sweetspots: Don’t be caught Napping when Murphy strikes

Olly Murphy has had plenty of success with runners making their stable debut (31 per cent strike-rate) and Napping (3.50 Southwell) can

enhance his record.

Avocet attempts to notch a quickfire hat-trick in the 2.50 at Southwell having looked an improver for Olly Murphy. She’s well entered up this week and her young trainer is 42 per cent with winners returning within a week.

Tuesday cards

Samtu won the corresponding race (3.20 Southwell) in 2015 and 2017 and is in form to strike for a third time. He’s only 1lb higher than for last year’s success and won again under a penalty so should go close once more.