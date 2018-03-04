Racing Post Home
Monday Tipping SIGNPOSTS SWEETSPOTS

Sweetspots: Don’t be a Scrooge or Marley could haunt you

Alan Crowhurst
Dan Skelton is the top course trainer at Lingfield with six winners from 15 runners, a 40 per cent strike-rate. He sends Marley Firth to the track for the 3.45.

Ben Pauling and Daryl Jacob have individual strike-rates of 29 and
16 per cent at Southwell. That increases to 57 per cent when they team up, as they do with Bardista in the 5.00.

Nigel Twiston-Davies has a record of 18 wins from 107 runners with his handicap debutants over the past five seasons. Backing each runner to a £1 level stake would have yielded a profit of £11.05. Sartene’s Son fits the criterion in the 4.25 at Southwell.

