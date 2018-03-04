Sweetspots: Don’t be a Scrooge or Marley could haunt you

Dan Skelton is the top course trainer at Lingfield with six winners from 15 runners, a 40 per cent strike-rate. He sends Marley Firth to the track for the 3.45.

Ben Pauling and Daryl Jacob have individual strike-rates of 29 and

16 per cent at Southwell. That increases to 57 per cent when they team up, as they do with Bardista in the 5.00.

Monday's cards

Nigel Twiston-Davies has a record of 18 wins from 107 runners with his handicap debutants over the past five seasons. Backing each runner to a £1 level stake would have yielded a profit of £11.05. Sartene’s Son fits the criterion in the 4.25 at Southwell.