Racing Post Home
Menu
Next Race Newspaper
Free Bets
My Account
Tracker
Search
Sunday Tipping SIGNPOSTS SWEETSPOTS

Sweetspots: Des and Davies can keep their perfect record together intact

Edward Whitaker
1 of 1

James Davies and the Henry Oliver-trained Dr Des have recorded two wins from two starts together. They bid for the hat-trick in the 3.20 at Fontwell. This improving novice looks to have ideal conditions here.

When Ben Pauling sends his horses to Southwell it’s worth taking note. He has a 31 per cent strike-rate at the venue and saddles one horse there today, Hero’s Creek in the 5.05. This Kalanisi gelding is making his debut for a yard that does well in bumpers.

Sunday cards

Sunday's full Signposts service

Paddy Brennan is a jockey in form at present and goes to Southwell for two rides, the pick of those being Abbey Street in the 4.35. Paul Henderson’s charge bounced back to form last time with a fine second and the step up to 3m can see him in the winner’s enclosure.

Related stories

A mixture of weather expected as Cheltenham nears The Punt Daily: Tom Collins with one to follow on Sunday Sweetspots: Rely on Rigadin to roll back the years at Warwick Staying chaser might find another win beyond him Status Quo ready to rock and roll in Market Rasen hurdle Well-handicapped hurdler a good bet after much improved effort last time
Bookmaker
Price
E.W. Terms
bet365
Ladbrokes
Betway
William Hill
Coral
Paddy Power
Sporting
BetVictor
Sky bet
Boylesport
RaceBets