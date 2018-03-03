Sweetspots: Dawn can lead rivals a merry dance for Balding at Southwell

Street Sensation drops to a Class 7 in the 4.55 at Southwell, sporting first-time blinkers for trainer Richard Fahey. He looks bred to stay so the two-furlong step-up in trip is sure to suit on his handicap debut.

Andrew Balding has been in cracking form of late and has a 29 per cent strike-rate with at Southwell. That strike-rate improves to 37 per cent with 3yos at the track and he sends Dawn Dancer (2.45) and Seasearch (3.15) today.