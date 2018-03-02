Sweetspots: Chapman can make the most of golden opportunity

Hector Crouch and the Saeed Bin Suroor-trained Ocean Of Love have a perfect partnership with two wins from two starts together and they team up once again in the 6.45 at Chelmsford. The filly was a convincing course-and-distance winner last time and there looks to be plenty of improvement to come.

Ross Chapman is a jockey in form at present, with a 50 per cent strike-rate with his rides over the past two weeks. He goes to Newcastle for one mount, Golden Jeffrey in the 4.20 for in-form trainer Iain Jardine.

When James Doyle rides for Hugo Palmer at Lingfield it’s worth taking note as they have a 36 per cent strike-rate when combining at the course. They do so once more with Humbert in the 1.45 and the four-year-old has solid prospects of making it four wins in a row since being gelded.