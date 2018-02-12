Sweetspots: Argante can continue the good form of Spiller

Jamie Gormley rides well at Southwell and he takes the ride on Akkadian Empire in the 1m4f handicap (2.20). The four-year-old gelding takes a drop in class and will look to end a run of seconds.

Henry Spiller is a trainer in form with a 50 per cent strike-rate with his horses in the last two weeks. He has just the one runner today in the shape of Argante (2.55 Southwell). This trip on Fibresand should be ideal.

Tuesday cards

Click here for Tuesday's full Signposts service

When Robert Winston rides for Michael Appleby at Southwell it’s worth taking note. They have a 25 per cent strike-rate at the course and combine with Queens Royale (4.00), who is a course-and-distance winner and Winston’s only ride of the day.