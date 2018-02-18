Racing Post Home
Monday Tipping SIGNPOSTS SWEETSPOTS

Sweetspots: After Aspen can benefit from some Murphy magic at Lingfield

Alan Crowhurst
At Lingfield, Warren Greatrex is the top course trainer with nine winners from 20 runners, a 45 per cent strike-rate. His only runner at the venue is Clash Of D Titans in the 3.15.

Olly Murphy is 11 from 47, a 23 per cent strike-rate, with horses making their debut for his yard after switching from another trainer. After Aspen has joined Murphy from Liz Doyle in Ireland and runs in the 2.15 at Lingfield.

At Kempton, Simon Dow and Tom Marquand have individual strike-rates of 12 and nine per cent. When they combine that increases to 30 per cent, and they do so with License To Thrill in the 6.20 and Pastoral Dreams in the 7.20.

 

