Step up in trip can help Behind Time revisit the winner's enclosure

Lambourn: James Burn

Nayati(3.15 Market Rasen, nap)

Lucky to win last time, but looked a smart prospect before that at Newbury and Alan King appears to have found this four-year-old a decent opportunity.Others to follow

Ffos Las 2.30 Scorpion Sid, 3.35 Fly Du Charmil, 4.10 Big Meadow.

West Country:Andrew King

Behind Time(4.10 Ffos Las, nap)

Patchy jumping has proved his downfall over fences but the step up to three miles could help his cause.Others to follow

Ffos Las 3.35 Baratineur.

Market Rasen 2.45 Vivant.

North: Colin Russell

Kalaniti(2.45 Market Rasen, nap)

Dual winner last season who has run creditably on last two starts, including with cheekpieces last time. On a fair mark now and, with the step up in trip expected to suit, is fancied to go well again.Others to follow

Market Rasen 3.15 Treshnish, 4.20 Dartford Warbler, 4.50 Brown Trix.

Racing Post Ratings: Steve Mason

Way Of The World(4.40 Ffos Las, nap)

Well treated on the pick of his heavy ground form from this time last year and shaped with a bit of encouragement when plugging on into a place at Towcester this month.

Topspeed: Dave Edwards

Treshnish(3.15 Market Rasen)

Lightly raced and progressive. Scored smoothly at Musselburgh a month ago and Sue Smith's five-year-old may still be ahead of his mark.

Longshot: Ed Quigley

Bertimont(3.15 Market Rasen)



Lost his way when last seen, but more than capable of going well off his current mark with trip and ground to suit.

Ireland: Tony O'Hehir

All For Joy(5.00 Navan)

Runner-up in both bumpers he has contested, most recently to Clinton Hill at Thurles ten days ago. Oliver McKiernan's six-year-old should relish the demands Navan presents and he gets the vote.

Raceform Interactive nugget

Harry Fry's record over fences at Ffos Las reads 121, so hisBehind Time in the handicap chase at 4.10 has to be seriously considered.

> There are no tips from Newmarket today

