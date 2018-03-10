Racing Post Home
Sunday Tipping TIPS BOX

Status Quo ready to rock and roll in Market Rasen hurdle

Jon Winter
1 of 1

Lambourn: Nick Deacon

Piton Pete (2.20 Warwick)

Produced his best effort when an easy winner of a Towcester novice hurdle three weeks ago and looks to have found a good opportunity to defy a 6lb penalty. Capable of more improvement and stable remain in very good form.

Piton Pete 2:20 Warwick
Others to follow
Warwick 2.50 Sister Sibyl, 5.30 Nobby.
Market Rasen 3.35 The Ogle Gogle Man, 4.10 Charlemar.

West Country: Andrew King

Status Quo (5.10 Market Rasen, nap)

Returns to hurdles and can gain compensation for an unlucky fall at Taunton back in December.

Status Quo 5:10 Market Rasen
Others to follow
Market Rasen 4.10 Zanstra.
Warwick 3.25 Daisy De Sivola, 3.55 Gamain, 4.30 Get Wishing, 5.00 Persian Snow, 5.30 Melchior King.

North: Colin Russell

Las Tunas (3.05 Market Rasen, nap)

Not the most prolific of winners but travelled well for a long way when third over 2m4f here last time. This shorter trip is ideal and, with the ground in his favour and being well treated, is fancied to fare even better this time.

Las Tunas 3:05 Market Rasen
Others to follow
Market Rasen 2.00 Ballyvic Boru, 3.35 Knocknamona, 4.10 Leskinfere, 4.40 Milly Baloo, 5.10 Morning With Ivan.
Warwick 2.20 Helf, 4.30 Western Morning.

Racing Post Ratings: Steve Mason

Calipso Collonges (5.10 Market Rasen, nap)

Up 16lb for a couple of easy wins for new yard but could still prove to be a step or two ahead of the handicapper.

Calipso Collonges 5:10 Market Rasen

Topspeed: Dave Edwards

Grand Turina (4.10 Market Rasen)

Hinted at a return to form when earning a personal best on the clock here three weeks ago and this step up in trip could bring out the best in her.

Grand Turina 4:10 Market Rasen

Longshot: Ed Quigley

Doesyourdogbite (4.10 Market Rasen)

Shaped with a bit more encouragement last time out and is more than capable of going well off his current mark.

Doesyourdogbite 4:10 Market Rasen

Raceform Interactive Nugget

Charlie Mann has won with four of his last seven runners at Market Rasen, a run which goes back to June 2016 (+£11.23 to £1 level stakes). Three of those winners at the track were ridden by Harry Bannister and he takes the mount on The Ogle Gogle Man in the handicap chase (3.35).

The Ogle Gogle Man 3:35 Market Rasen

>> There are no tips from Newmarket or Ireland on Sunday

Members can read the latest exclusive tipping content such as Pricewise and Paul Kealy from 8pm daily on racingpost.com

 

