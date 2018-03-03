Racing Post Home
Menu
Next Race Newspaper
Free Bets
My Account
Tracker
Search
Sunday Tipping TIPS BOX

Stamina test may be the Khee to course and distance winner

Cousin Khee (left): won over course and distance last month
Cousin Khee (left): won over course and distance last month
Alan Crowhurst
1 of 1

Newmarket: David Milnes

Western Way(4.20 Southwell, nap)

Adam Kirby makes a rare appearance at the Fibresand venue to put the former hurdler through his paces on his debut on the sand. Don Cantillon has kept his team on the move on Warren Hill this week.

Others to follow
Southwell: 3.15 Enola

Lambourn: James Burn

Dawn Dancer(2.45 Southwell, nap)

Warrants respect on two course-and-distance efforts and should be right in the mix again for in-form trainer Andrew Balding.

Others to follow
Southwell: 3.15 Seasearch, 4.20 Cousin Khee.

North: Colin Russell

Kingstreet Lady(2.15 Southwell, nap)

Doesn't have the best of strike rates, but ran well when second over C&D on latest outing and fancied to go one better.

Others to follow
Southwell: 2.45 Kripke, 3.15 Filudo, 3.50 Wilde Oscar, 4.20 Leodis, 4.55 Royal Holiday.

Racing Post Ratings:Paul Curtis

Best Tamayuz(3.50 Southwell)

In good form on the fibresand of late and is only 2lb higher than when winning in a higher grade over course and distance last time out.

Topspeed: Dave Edwards

Cousin Khee(4.20 Southwell)

Ended a lengthy barren spell over course and distance last month and this stamina test may again play to his strengths.

Longshot: Ed Quigley

Royal Holiday(4.55 Southwell)

Not been at his best as of late, but has some smart form to his name over C&D and can't be ruled out off a mark of 47.

There are no tips from the West Country or Ireland

The Raceform Interactive nugget

Trainer David Barron is 7/16 (44% +£15.60) in Southwell maidens since 2015. Kripke, beaten a nose in novice company at the track in January, can add another win to that impressive statistic in the 2.45.

Members can read the latest exclusive tipping content such as Pricewise and Paul Kealy from 8pm daily on racingpost.com

Ended a lengthy barren spell over course and distance last month and this stamina test may again play to his strengths

Related stories

A mixture of weather expected as Cheltenham nears The Punt Daily: Tom Collins with one to follow on Sunday Sweetspots: Rely on Rigadin to roll back the years at Warwick Staying chaser might find another win beyond him Status Quo ready to rock and roll in Market Rasen hurdle Well-handicapped hurdler a good bet after much improved effort last time
Bookmaker
Price
E.W. Terms
bet365
Ladbrokes
Betway
William Hill
Coral
Paddy Power
Sporting
BetVictor
Sky bet
Boylesport
RaceBets