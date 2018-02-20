Spider's Bite can strike deadly blow for prospering stable

Lambourn: James Burn

Before Midnight(4.30 Doncaster, nap)

Smooth Bangor winner is well regarded and should be capable of defying a penalty.

Others to follow

Doncaster 1.40 French Crusader, 2.50 Duke Debarry, 3.20 Sego Success, 5.00 Smith's Bay.

Kempton 6.45 Boychick, 7.15 Bardd, 7.45 Keep In Line, 8.15 Little Palaver.

Ludlow 2.25 Rayvin Black, 5.10 War Creation.

Newcastle 2.05 Jetstream, 3.45 Corinthia Knight.

West Country: Andrew King

Admiral's Secret(4.40 Ludlow, nap)

Patchy overall form chasing but has shown enough to merit consideration here as long as the ground continues to dry out.

Others to follow

Doncaster 2.15 Dynamite Dollars 3.55 Carole's Destrier 4.30 Pacha Du Polder

Ludlow 1.50 Awake At Midnight 2.25 Coastal Tiep 3.30 Captain Buck's 4.05 Cereal Killer

North: Colin Russell

Wicked Spice(2.50 Doncaster, nap)

Ran as though needing the run last time andconsidering he goes well at this course and is on a fair mark, he's fancied to fare much better this time.

Others to follow

Doncaster 2.15 Quest For Life, 3.55 Ardea, 5.00 Star Of Lanka.

Kempton 5.45 Captain Peaky, 6.15 Lord Oberon, 6.45 Luv U Whatever, 7.15 Watersmeet, 7.45 Kelly's Dino.

Ludlow 1.50 Fort Jefferson, 3.30 Federici.

Newcastle 2.05 Guvenor's Choice, 2.40 Mystikana, 3.10 What's The Story, 3.45 Lake Volta, 4.20 Kripke, 4.50 Newmarket Warrior, 5.25 Athollblair Boy.

Newmarket: David Milnes

Culpability(2.05 Newcastle,nap)

First time blinkers did the trick for John Gosden's three-year-old when scoring over this trip at Chelmsford last month and he has since moved well on Warren Hill.

Others to follow

Newcastle 2.40 Time To Blossom, 3.10 Swift Approval, 3.45 To Wafij, 4.20 Casey Jones, 4.50 Glory Awaits.

Kempton 7.15 Lord George, 7.45 Intrepidity.

Racing Post Ratings: Steve Mason

Awake At Midnight(1.50 Ludlow, nap)

Has shaped well on both starts over hurdles to date, including over course and distance, and sets a decent standard.

Topspeed: Dave Edwards

Spider's Bite(4.05 Ludlow)

From a stable in form, he is expected to be suited by the step up to three miles and can break his duck over hurdles.

Longshot: Ed Quigley

Killala Quay(3.20 Doncaster)



Landed this last year off 4lb higher, and looks to have every opportunity once again in an open race with ground to suit.

Ireland:Tony O'Hehir

Call The Taxie(4.45 Punchestown)

Runner-up at Gowran Park on Saturday, the Ellmarie Holden-trained seven-year-old steps up half a mile in distance here. He won his maiden over the distance and can prove the pick with Rachael Blackmore on board.

Raceform Interactive nugget

Jamie Snowden's last four runners at Ludlow have finished 1171, a sequence which started in April 2017. He hasMonbeg Theatre in the 5.10, who will be attempting to add another success.

