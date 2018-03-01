Signposts Sweetspots: easy to foresee another win for in-form rider Muscutt

Scottish Glen (2.30) is interesting at Lingfield as he has won six times from 14 all-weather starts at the venue. The 12-year-old can take advantage of his declining mark now in Class 5 company.

Envisaging (3.05) is worth noting at Lingfield for James Fanshawe and Daniel Muscutt. The pair operate at a 35 per cent strike-rate at the venue and Muscutt tops the hot jockeys’ list.

Expect an improved effort from Sportswriter (5.15) at Lingfield now he is fitted with cheekpieces. Trainer Charlie Appleby operates at a 38 per cent strike-rate when employing the aid and the step up to ten furlongs should suit.