Sego Success can get back to winning ways among veterans

3.20 Doncaster

Sego Success is best suited by a left-handed galloping track with some cut in the ground and conditions look ideal for him to gain an overdue success.

His last win was back in 2015 but it came over this course and distance on a similar surface off a mark of 139.

Now down to 134, he is handicapped to strike and, while he has been unable to get the better of younger, progressive rivals this term, Alan King's ten-year-old is now at an age where he qualifies for veterans' chases like this.

He won't bump into any lightly-raced types and may find this a bit easier than last time out at Ludlow when he finished a good third.

Stop The World

4.30 Doncaster

The three previous winners in this bumper don’t look anything out of the ordinary so this looks a good opening for Stop The World to make a successful debut under rules.

Tom George's five-year-old comes here with one Irish point-to-point start just under a year ago to his name and that has since been shown to be strong form as the winner, Brewin'Upastorm, was an easy winner on his bumper debut and then finished a decent fourth in a traditionally strong Newbury Listed bumper.

Further boosts to that point-to-point form include the third, sixth and seventh all winning on their next start between the flags, as did another who was pulled up.

It's also worth noting that his half-brother Up For Review was a bumper winner on his debut and went on land a Grade 2 over hurdles.

Blue Whisper

6.15 Kempton

Blue Whisper deserved more credit for a satisfactory debut over course and distance last September and may prove value at the second attempt.

Following a slow start, James Eustace's three-year-old was never able to land a blow but the subsequent exploits of those who finished in front of him suggest the form is stronger than it first appeared.

The race went to Symbolization, a promising sort entered in the Irish 2,000 Guineas, while the second, third, fourth and fifth scored next time out, all awarded higher RPRs in the process.

Blue Whisper's performance can be upgraded in light of that evidence and, if he has improved for the run, he may well be able to come out on top.

Native Fighter

6.45 Kempton

Native Fighter has gone close in both starts since joining Simon Dow on his arrival from Germany and the four-year-old can make it third time lucky.

A winner of two of his ten starts in Germany, Native Fighter finished third on his British debut over 1m2f at Lingfield last month when just outpaced by some speedier types in the closing stages.

He appreciated stepping back up to 1m4f when a nose second at the same venue next time and would have prevailed in another stride.

There may well be a bit more to come from him and this track may well bring it out with its long straight.

