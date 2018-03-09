Racing Post Home
Menu
Next Race Newspaper
Free Bets
My Account
Tracker
Search
Richard Birch
Saturday Tipping BIRCH'S BANKER

Saturday banker: Tanit River can follow up recent win

Richard Birch reveals Saturday's hotshot

Alan Crowhurst
1 of 1

Had been given a massive chance by the handicapper - dropped a total of 10lb for two defeats at Cheltenham and Newbury this season - when winning easily over course and distance last month.

A 5lb rise looks unlikely to prevent the follow up in what looks a similar race as Tanit River clearly relishes the emphasis on galloping and jumping which Sandown provides.

He clearly relishes the emphasis on galloping and jumping which Sandown provides
Bookmaker
Price
E.W. Terms
bet365
Ladbrokes
Betway
William Hill
Coral
Paddy Power
Sporting
BetVictor
Sky bet
Boylesport
RaceBets