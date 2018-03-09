Saturday banker: Tanit River can follow up recent win
Richard Birch reveals Saturday's hotshot
Had been given a massive chance by the handicapper - dropped a total of 10lb for two defeats at Cheltenham and Newbury this season - when winning easily over course and distance last month.
A 5lb rise looks unlikely to prevent the follow up in what looks a similar race as Tanit River clearly relishes the emphasis on galloping and jumping which Sandown provides.
He clearly relishes the emphasis on galloping and jumping which Sandown provides