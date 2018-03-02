Ruthven looks a snip in clash of the Group 1 winners

Ruthven

Sha Tin 8.05

0.5pts each-way

Rule Thee

Sha Tin 8.35

2pts win

Tai Smart

Sha Tin 8.35

1pt win

Someone needs to tellRuthven and 2016 Racing Post Trophy hero Rivet that failure to shine at Sha Tin today could result in drastic consequences.

Trainer John Moore feels gelding is imminent for two Group 1 winners who haven’t mustered a place from ten starts since joining him last summer and the Snipe Handicap at 8.05 represents their last chance saloon to stake a claim for the Hong Kong Derby.

An open market is assured for a race in which Royal Ascot and Glorious Goodwood winners Limitless (formerly Defrocked) and Good Omen add to theBritish flavour but Ruthven could be the value.

This striking looker clearly hasn’t lived up to the promise of his Queensland Derby success but there was more to like about his run behind HK’s leading Derby hopefuls last time and he’s worth a small bet at 9-2 or longer with Zac Purton booked.

Turin Redstar is building on the useful form he showed when known as Munro for Ralph Beckett in 2017 and the 9.45 looks the right slot for him to open his HK account.

However, the market won’t miss Frankie Lor’s gelding and the other recommendations on a middling card in the 8.35.

&amp;amp;nbsp;

Turin Redstar’s stablemateTai Smart is worth noting with Joao Moreira aboard for the first time, butRule Thee clocked a striking closing split when bounding clear of him here last month and a 9lb hike might not be enough to stop him repeating the dose under Purton.

Trainer John Size is leaving the Derby door slightly ajar for the progressive Ping Hai Star in case he bolts up for Moreira in the 6.00.

Early birds who don't like taking odds on could find Dylan Mo’s 5lb claimmay make New Asia Sunrise a value alternative, while Goko’s promising second to a useful rival marks him as well worth a second look in the 6.30.