Runner with good Kempton record can thrive on step up to three miles

Art Mauresque (left): has a good record at Kempton and will like the drying ground

Lambourn: James Burn

Josses Hill(3.35 Kempton, nap)

Interesting move to pitch this classy sort into handicap company, and track and ground should suit, while he is unexposed at 3m.

Others to follow

Chepstow: 2.30 Flintham, 3.05 Zeroeshadesofgrey, 3.40 Book Of Gold, 5.20 Pemberley.

Kempton: 1.15 Monbeg Legend, 1.50 The Unit, 2.25 Redicean, 3.00 Scarlet Dragon, 4.10 Enjoy Responsibly, 4.45 Pym.

Lingfield: 1.30 Mandalayan, 2.05 Karjini, 3.15 Khalidi, 3.50 Chevallier, 4.25 William Hunter.

Newcastle: 2.45 Vinnie Lewis.

Wolverhampton: 6.45 Lady Persephone, 8.45 De Little Engine.

West Country:Andrew King

Art Mauresque(3.35 Kempton, nap)

The drying ground is in his favour as he steps up to3m at a course where he has a very good record.

Others to follow

Kempton: 1.15 Kings Walk, 1.50 Cyrname, 2.25 Malaya, 3.00 Mont Des Avaloirs, 4.45 Danny Kirwan.

Chepstow: 1.55 Mount Rushmore, 2.30 Rolling Dylan, 3.05 Moabit, 3.40 Coeur Blimey, 4.15 Overtown Express, 5.20 Kauto The King.

North: Colin Russell

Lady Buttons(2.10 Newcastle, nap)

Has run two creditable races over hurdles since winning a strong event at Bangor on her only previous run over fences. Has plenty in her favour.

Others to follow

Chepstow: 4.50 Jaunty Thor.

Lingfield: 2.05 Orvar, 2.40 Meerpat, 3.15 Gabrial, 3.50 Storm King, 4.25 Royal Reserve.

Newcastle: 1.35 Simply Mani, 2,45 Hainan, 3.20 Raised On Grazeon, 3.55 Reverant Cust, 4.30 Clan Legend, 5.05 Uncle Alastair.

Wolverhampton: 5.45 Prazeres, 6.15 The Amber Fort, 7.15 Branscombe, 7.45 Travelcard, 8.15 Grey Destiny, 8.45 Fikhaar, 9.15 Harbour Patrol.

Newmarket: David Milnes

Utmost(3.15 Lingfield, nap)

Fancied to supplement his recent win in the Listed trial for this race and is well drawn in stall two. Looked in good shape when limbering up for this on the Al Bahathri on Wednesday.

Others to follow

Lingfield: 1.30 Bobby K, 2.05 Encore d'Or, 2.40 Grandfather Tom, 3.50 Mutawathea, 4.25 Ay Ay, 5.00 The Third Man.

Wolverhampton: 7.45 Battle Lines, 8.15 Derek Duval, 8.45 How's Lucy, 9.15 Mossy's Lodge.

Racing Post Ratings: Steve Mason

Densfirth(5.20 Chepstow, nap)

The form of his Exeter debut fourth reads well and this looks a good opportunity for him to get off the mark.

Topspeed: Dave Edwards

Island Brave(4.25 Lingfield)

Has made giant strides since changing stables in October and can make it four from six for his new handler.

Longshot: Ed Quigley

Josses Hill(3.35 Kempton)

Has some good form at the track and can go well back over 3m in handicap company off 150 with drying ground to suit.

Ireland: Tony O'Hehir

Out Of The Loop(2.55 Fairyhouse)

A winner over the course and distance in December, Mark Walsh's mount can cope with a 9lb rise in the ratings and get Padraig Roche off the mark as a trainer.

The Raceform Interactive nugget

Harry Bannister has a perfect 2/2 record in chases at Newcastle and he's 6/19 (32%) when riding over fences for Harry Whittington. He ridesVinnie Lewis in the Eider Chase at 2.45.

