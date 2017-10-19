Rocket can defy penalty and shoot to success at Newcastle

Newmarket: David Milnes

Nicklaus(1.30 Redcar, nap)

The son of Exceed And Excel may have run into a smart type when fifth to Corrosive at Kempton last time. William Haggas' youngster has moved forward from that and this looks winnable.

Others to follow

Redcar 2.00 One For June, 3.45 Essential, 4.20 Envisaging.

Fakenham 3.50 Hatem.

Newcastle 4.40 Newt, 6.15 Homerton, 6.45 Line House, 7.35 See You Mush.

Lambourn: James Burn

Mille Nautique(2.15 Wincanton, nap)

Alan King's string remain in good nick and this six-year-old has been in decent form and should still be capable off his mark.

Others to follow

Fakenham 2.40 Fixed Rate, 4.25 Gowanauthat.

Newcastle 4.40 Snowy Winter.

Redcar 2.00 Montague, 2.35 Deep Challenger, 3.10 Stephensons Rocket.

Wincanton 2.50 Barman, 4.35 Stonemadforspeed.

North: Colin Russell

Raktiman(4.25 Fakenham, nap)

Good run when fourth on the Flat at Pontefract last time and with conditions to suit is fancied to go well again onhis return to chasing.

Others to follow

Fakenham 2.40 Danceintothelight.

Newcastle 4.40 Alfa Queen, 5.10 Exclusive Waters, 5.40 Mr C, 6.15 Kit Marlowe, 6.45 Mametz Wood, 7.15 Newmarket Warrior, 7.45 Gun Case, 8.15 See The Sun.

Redcar 1.30 Saisons d'Or, 2.00 Foxy Lady, 2.35 Big Time Dancer, 3.10 The Navigator, 3.45 Stubytuesday, 4.20 Dandys Denouement, 4.55 Akamento, 5.25 Haymarket.

West Country: Andrew King

General Ginger(2.50 Winacnton, nap)

Makes comeback after a very long lay-off but has been found a decent opportunity to repay the faith of his connections.

Others to follow

Wincanton 1.40 Gibbes Bay 2.15 Roll The Dough 3.25 Cucklington 4.00 Dan McGrue 4.35 Wolftrap

Fakenham 3.15 Bagad Bihoue 5.00 Brahms De Clermont.

Racing Post Ratings: Paul Curtis

Bollihope(5.40 Newcastle)

Took a liking to this course and distance when first past the post in three starts late last year and looks well-treated for this return to synthetics.

Topspeed: Dave Edwards

Emerald Rocket(6.15 Newcastle)

Made a successful all-weather debut over 7f here ten days ago and Karl Burke's youngster can defy a penalty over over a furlong further.

Longshot: Ed Quigley

Foundation Man(2.15 Wincanton)

Hasn't been at his best recently, but is now 5lb lower than when last successful and can't be ruled out in an open-looking race.

Ireland: Tony O'Hehir

Massif Central(8.30 Dundalk)

Placed on five of his eight starts, the son of Arcano can get off the markhaving joining Michael Halford last month. He put up his best effort on his most recent start when runner-up in a Group 3 event at the Curragh in August and can land tonight's mile maiden under Pat Smullen.