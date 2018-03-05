Reliable veteran Cousin Khee can overcome penalty for Morrison

Lambourn: Nick Deacon

Cousin Khee(3.20 Southwell)

Has been a handy servant to Hughie Morrison on the Flat and over hurdles and, despite his advancing years, has won both his last two starts in great style after a lengthy quiet spell. He's returning quickly after a six-length win here two days ago and is fancied to overcome a 6lb penalty.

North: Colin Russell

Archimedes(2.20 Southwell, nap)

In fine form this year, winning twice over this course and distance last month and put up a career best when fourth from out of the handicap on latest start. Another good run on the cards.Others to follow

Southwell 2.50 Up Ten Down Two, 3.20 The Resdev Way, 3.50 Captain Bob, 4.20 Zaeem, 4.50 Eyes Of Fire, 5.20 Mimic's Memory.

Racing Post Ratings: Simon Turner

Napping(3.50 Southwell)

Few miles on the clock for a five-year-old and fairly weighted on recent form, so must go well on first start for Olly Murphy if handling the Fibresand.

Topspeed: Dave Edwards

Chaucer's Tale(4.20 Southwell)

Has been running consistently well on the all-weather and was just touched off when favourite at Wolverhampton a month ago. In receipt of weight from all, losses can be recouped.

Longshot: Ed Quigley

Pearl Spectre(4.20 Southwell)

Not the most consistent sort, but enjoys the surface and is starting to look well treated so cannot be ignored.

Raceform Interactive Nugget

The geldingSomething Lucky has form figures of 22113 overthe minimum trip at Southwell, so he'll surely be not too far away in the 2.20.

>>There are no tips from Newmarket, West Country or Ireland for Tuesday's racing

