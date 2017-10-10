Promising Prospectus can get off the mark for the season at Gowran

Prospectus: can get back to winning ways now stepping up to this longer trip

Newmarket: David Milnes

Ship Of The Fen(3.20 Nottingham, nap)

Martyn Meade's youngster has improved steadily with his racing and ran into a good one when second at Goodwood last time. He has since impressed on the Al Bahathri.

Others to follow

Nottingham 1.45 Al Asel, 2.50 Sam Gold, 3.50 Thaqaffa, 4.55 William Sayle, 5.25 Dubaitwentytwenty.

Kempton 5.55 Moqarrar, 6.25 Spinnaka, 7.25 Eldritch, 7.55 Blue De Vega, 8.25 Atlanta Belle

Lambourn: Nick Deacon

Glendevon(5.55 Kempton)

Richard Hughes has enjoyed a great season, and this colt looked sure to add to the tally when chasing home the hot favourite on debut last month. He showed plenty of inexperience along the way, and plenty of improvement is anticipated.

Others to follow

Ludlow 1.55 High Wells, 3.00 Forever Field, 4.00 Bigmartre, 5.10 Presenting Pearl.

Nottingham 2.15 Wear It Well, 3.20 Jazeel, 4.20 Medicean Ballet, 4.55 Italian Heiress.

Towcester 3.10 Cool Macavity.

North: Richard Young

Polar Forest(5.25 Nottingham, nap)

Not at best over course and distance last week but takes a big drop in grade, is on a good mark and won't mind any of the forecast rain. His stable remains in tremendous form, they have won this race before and he fancied to go well at a price.

Others to follow

Kempton 5.20 Isntshesomething, 7.25 Royal Reserve, 7.55 Out Do, 8.25 Fikhaar, 8.55 Breathoffreshair.

Nottingham 1.45 Knighted, 2.15 Viscount Loftus, 2.50 Twisted Logic, 3.20 Baileys Excelerate, 3.50 Maldonado, 4.20 El Principe, 4.55 Indian Chief.

Towcester 4.10 Frank The Slink.

West Country: Tim Mitchell

Poetic Lady(2.25 Ludlow, nap)

Progressive of late back up in distance and defied a higher mark to win a shade cosily at Fontwell last time. More neededafter a9lbrise but she is expected to cope well with it in a race that should be run to suit.

Others to follow

Kempton 8.25 Evening Starlight.

Ludlow 3.00 Braqueur D'Or, 3.30 Status Quo, 4.00 Mick Thonic, 4.35 Tempestateflorseco, 5.10 Lady Vesta.

Towcester 4.10 Mount Oliver, 4.45 Celsiana.

Racing Post Ratings: Paul Curtis

Mikmak(3.50 Nottingham)

Inconsistent profile, but has finished runner-up in better races under Dougie Costello and takes a notable drop in grade today off a career low mark.

Topspeed: Dave Edwards

Prospectus(5.30 Gowran)

Although a beaten favourite at Galway last month, Gavin Cromwell's four-year-old was not beaten far and can make amends over this longer trip.

Longshot: David Revers

Bracka Lily(5.10 Ludlow)

The daughter of Mahler ran better than her finishing position suggested on debut at Down Royal, staying on steadily once getting the hang of things, and she could run well at an each-way price.

Ireland: Tony O'Hehir

World War(5.00 Gowran Park)

This son of Galileo, runner-up on his last three starts, reverts to maiden company following couple of runs in handicaps, the more recent of which saw him run second to the much improved On The Go Again at Tipperary ten days ago. He can score for Ger Lyons and the title-chasing Colin Keane.