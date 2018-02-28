Noseda's improving runner can continue progress up in class
Lambourn: James Burn
New Rich(6.30 Kempton, nap)
Consistent eight-year-old who performs well at the track, so should be capable of going close once more.
Others to follow
Kempton: 7.30 Fortune's Pearl, 8.00 Believe It, 8.30 Haraz, 9.00 Mezmar.
Newcastle: 2.55 Yabass, 4.05 Make Music.
North: Colin Russell
Bint Arcano(4.05 Newcastle, nap)
Faces a stiffer task than when winning the race a year ago, but shaped well on her reappearance in a good race at Wolverhampton and fancied to give another good account.
Others to follow
Kempton: 5.55 Montague, 6.30 Lambrini Legacy, 7.30 Ventura Knight.
Newcastle: 1.50 Leodis, 2.20 Paddyplex, 2.55 River Glades, 3.30 Theglasgowwarrior, 4.40 Deansgate, 5.15 Oriental Lily.
Newmarket: David Milnes
Gronkowski(7.30 Kempton, nap)
Fancied to book a spot for a possible crack at the Kentucky Derby after his scintillating win under a penalty at Newcastle last time. Jeremy Noseda's hope has since impressed in his work on the Al Bahathri.
Others to follow
Kempton: 5.55 Cloud Eight, 7.00 White Desert, 8.00 Arsene Lupin, 9.00 Sonnet Rose.
Newcastle: 1.50 Katie Gale, 2.55 Natch, 4.40 Arnarson.
Topspeed: Dave Edwards
Gronkowski(7.30 Kempton)
Has won both starts on the all-weather with the minimum of fuss and although upped in class this improving colt can complete his hat-trick.
Racing Post Rating: Paul Curtis
Kensington Star(2.20 Newcastle)
Finished close up in the consolation race for the Northumberland Plate off 4lb higher last year and has good claims at this level if rediscovering that level of form.
Longshot: Ed Quigley
Light From Mars(8.30 Kempton)
Veteran who has a good record over C&D and can bounce back to winning ways off a career-low mark.
* There are no tips from Ireland or the West Country.
The Raceform Interactive nugget
Don't Give Upis 3/3 over exactly 1m2f, 2/2 at Meydan and 1/1 under Christophe Soumillon, so his claims are obvious in the 5.25.
