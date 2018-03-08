No Hiding Place can land race that has been the target

Westend Story: looks a likely winner for our West Country trainer Philip Hobbs

Lambourn: Nick Deacon

No Hiding Place(2.30 Sandown, nap)

Lightly raced over hurdles this season and showed a race of this nature was within his capablities when producing his best performance so far on handicap debut at Kempton last month. Further improvement anticipated, and this race has been on his radar for some time.

Others to follow

Newcastle 6.15 Section One Six, 7.45 Darkest Light.

Sandown 2.00 Brianstorm, 3.05 Soul Emotion, 3.40 Baden, 4.45 Les Talionis.

Newmarket: David Milnes

Natch(5.45 Newcastle, nap)

John Gosden's colt has already had one wasted trip to Newcastle after two meetings were lost last week and is ready to get his head in front after two near misses. The son of Nathaniel has been in good form on Warren Hill of late.

Others to follow

Newcastle: 6.15 Jampower, 8.15 Grandfather

West Country: Andrew King

Westend Story(3.05 Sandown,nap)

Returns to racecourse duty after short break and expected to go well despite having to shoulder top weight.

Others to follow:

Sandown: 3.40 Rathlin Rose, 4.45 Three Star General.

North: Colin Russell

Windforpower(8.45 Newcastle, nap)

Has a fine record over course and distance. Didn't get the best of runs in the closing stages when sixth here last time but, down in grade, is expected to fare better this time.

Others to follow

Ayr: 1.50 Cyprus Avenue, 2.20 Chicoria, 2.50 Bobbie's Diamond, 3.25 Trongate, 4.00 Lake View Lad, 4.30 Smuggler's Stash, 5.05 Western Rules.

Leicester: 2.10 Bollin Ace.

Newcastle: 5.45 River Glades, 6.15 Furni Factors, 6.45 Scrutiny, 7.15 Bollihope, 7.45 Zadorra, 8.15 Lord Of The Glen.

Racing Post Ratings: Steve Mason

Charmant(3.25 Ayr, nap)

Has twice run well in defeat since scoring over course and distance in December and this looks a good opportunity for him to resume winning ways.

Topspeed: Dave Edwards

Our Lucas(3.25 Ayr)

A beaten favourite over course and distance last month, the six-year-old receives weight from all and should be given a chance to make amends.

Longshot: Ed Quigley

Coeur Pensif(4.45 Sandown)

Frustrating so far, but should handle conditions and this unexposed sort could have more to offer on handicap debut.

Ireland: Tony O'Hehir

Drumconnor Lad (3.30 Leopardstown)

A winner over 2m1f at Navan last month on his fourth start over fences, the Adrian Keatley- trained eight-year-old steps up in trip for his handicap debut. A mark of 130 looks manageable and he gets the vote to score under Roger Loughran.

Raceform Interactive Nugget

Brian Hughes is 5-6 (83%) when riding for Donald McCain at Ayr, for a £1 level stakes profit of £13.88. They team up withSnougar in the maiden hurdle at 1.50.

