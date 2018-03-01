No Fibresand fears if backing Brotherly Company at Southwell
Newmarket: David Milnes
Jazirat (4.45 Lingfield, nap)
James Doyle jets back from Dubai to take his first rides in Britain this year and Jazirat makes plenty of appeal after running into the useful Vale Of Kent over course and distance last time. He has since thrived at Moulton Paddocks.
Others to follow
Lingfield 2.30 Nick Vedder, 3.05 Envisaging, 4.10 Swift Approval, 5.15 Sportswriter.
Lambourn: James Burn
Assanilka (2.30 Lingfield, nap)
Placed on last two starts and can overcome 2lb ratings rise under in-form rider Eddy Greatrex, who gets the call up for the first time.
Others to follow
Lingfield 3.35 Van Huysen, 4.10 Take The Helm, 4.45 Golden Footsteps, 5.15 Petruchio.
North: Colin Russell
Brotherly Company (3.20 Southwell, nap)
Dual winner over hurdles who is also a fair performer on the Flat, winning on the Fibresand in January. Stable going great guns at present and fancied to go well again.
Others to follow
Lingfield 3.05 Mickey, 4.10 Poet's Society, 4.45 Illusional, 5.15 Juneau.
Southwell 1.45 Swashbuckle, 2.15 Tomngerry, 2.45 Volcanic, 3.50 Green Light, 4.25 Fin And Game.
Racing Post Ratings: Steve Mason
Brotherly Company (3.20 Southwell, nap)
Winner of a class 5 handicap at this course in January, he ran well over hurdles last month and looks to have plenty in his favour.
Topspeed: Dave Edwards
Jazirat (4.45 Lingfield)
Just denied when favourite on his reappearance over course and distance recently and should be given a chance to make amends.
Longshot: Ed Quigley
Scottish Glen (2.30 Lingfield)
The veteran is on a long losing run but has some smart form over course and distance and can't be ruled out.
There are no tips from the West Country or Ireland
The Raceform Interactive nugget
The two times Constantino has returned to the track on the AW following a 124 day break or longer, he's finished first and second. Therefore, today's absence of 153 days shouldn't detract from his chances in the 4.10 at Lingfield.
