No Fibresand fears if backing Brotherly Company at Southwell

Brotherly Company (pink cap) on his way to victory at Southwell

Newmarket: David Milnes

Jazirat (4.45 Lingfield, nap)

James Doyle jets back from Dubai to take his first rides in Britain this year and Jazirat makes plenty of appeal after running into the useful Vale Of Kent over course and distance last time. He has since thrived at Moulton Paddocks.

Others to follow

Lingfield 2.30 Nick Vedder, 3.05 Envisaging, 4.10 Swift Approval, 5.15 Sportswriter.

Lambourn: James Burn

Assanilka (2.30 Lingfield, nap)

Placed on last two starts and can overcome 2lb ratings rise under in-form rider Eddy Greatrex, who gets the call up for the first time.

Others to follow

Lingfield 3.35 Van Huysen, 4.10 Take The Helm, 4.45 Golden Footsteps, 5.15 Petruchio.

North: Colin Russell

Brotherly Company (3.20 Southwell, nap)

Dual winner over hurdles who is also a fair performer on the Flat, winning on the Fibresand in January. Stable going great guns at present and fancied to go well again.

Others to follow

Lingfield 3.05 Mickey, 4.10 Poet's Society, 4.45 Illusional, 5.15 Juneau.

Southwell 1.45 Swashbuckle, 2.15 Tomngerry, 2.45 Volcanic, 3.50 Green Light, 4.25 Fin And Game.

Racing Post Ratings: Steve Mason

Brotherly Company (3.20 Southwell, nap)

Winner of a class 5 handicap at this course in January, he ran well over hurdles last month and looks to have plenty in his favour.

Topspeed: Dave Edwards

Jazirat (4.45 Lingfield)

Just denied when favourite on his reappearance over course and distance recently and should be given a chance to make amends.

Longshot: Ed Quigley

Scottish Glen (2.30 Lingfield)

The veteran is on a long losing run but has some smart form over course and distance and can't be ruled out.

There are no tips from the West Country or Ireland

The Raceform Interactive nugget

The two times Constantino has returned to the track on the AW following a 124 day break or longer, he's finished first and second. Therefore, today's absence of 153 days shouldn't detract from his chances in the 4.10 at Lingfield.

