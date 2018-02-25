Mudlark fancied to run well again in testing conditions

Lowanbehold: is fancied to run well at Ayr in conditions that will suit

Lambourn: James Burn

Inn The Bull(7.45 Wolverhampton, nap)

Recent course winner remains capable of going close again, especially as trainer Alan King is in such fine form.

Others to follow

Lingfield: 2.25 Darkest Light, 2.55 The Special One, 3.30 Sayesse, 4.00 Sotomayor.

Plumpton: 2.00 Royal Ruby, 5.15 No No Juliet.

Wolverhampton: 5.45 Inuk, 6.15 Perfect Lady, 6.45 Legal History, 8.15 Reckless Endeavour, 8.45 Zipedeedodah.

West Country:Tim Mitchell

Soulsaver(4.40 Plumpton, nap)

Solid efforts since switched to handicaps and he is fancied to continue the trend now upped in trip with the drying conditions in his favour.

Others to follow

Plumpton: 5.15 Shapiro.

North: Colin Russell

Lowanbehold(2.45 Ayr, nap)

Confirmed mudlark who won over 4m in heavy at Hexham in November. Produced fair efforts in both runs since and with conditions to suit is fancied to go well again.

Others to follow

Ayr: 2.15 Nando, 3.15 Sweet As Candy, 3.50 Bobbie's Diamond, 4.20 One For Harry, 4.55 Instingtive, 5.30 Blck Pirate.

Lingfield: 1.55 Angelina D'Or, 2.25 Be Bold, 2.55 Lady Noorah, 4.00 Winged Spur, 4.35 Clergyman.

Wolverhampton: 5.45 Furni Factors, 6.45 Aquarium, 7.15 Weather Front, 7.45 Rockwood, 8.15 Reflektor, 8.45 Boundsy.

Newmarket: David Milnes

Daring Guest(3.30 Lingfield, nap)

George Margarson's handicapper could never land a blow at Wolverhampton last time but looked in better shape on the Cambridge Road Polytrack on Saturday morning.

Others to follow

Lingfield: 1.55 Imperial Act, 2.55 Sonnet Rose.

Wolverhampton: 6.15 Dutch Monarch, 6.45 Loyal Promise, 7.15 Luna Magic, 8.15 Atletico.

Racing Post Ratings: Steve Mason

Sixties Idol(3.00 Plumpton, nap)

Below her best on heavy ground latest, but is well-treated on the pick of her form and this looks a good opportunity for her to open her account.

Topspeed: Dave Edwards

Sonnet Rose(2.55 Lingfield)

Has had to settle for minor honours three times recently but could take the lion's share of today's prize.

Longshot: Ed Quigley

Suprise Vendor(4.55 Ayr)

Veteran who is inconsistent, but has a cracking record at this venue and won't mind underfoot conditions.

* There are no tips from Ireland.

The Raceform Interactive nugget

Adam Kirby has a 33 per cent strike-rate when riding for Neil Mulholland since the start of 2017 (six wins from 18 rides; +£6.60 to £1 level stakes), which improves to three from six (50%; +£3.55) at Wolverhampton. He takes the mount on Mulholland'sDance Rock at 7.15.

