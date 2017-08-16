Mr Carbonator looks ready to sparkle

Newmarket: David Milnes

Call Me Grumpy(6.30 Yarmouth, nap)

Has had a short break since a busy period which yielded a win at Sandown and a second at Redcar. Roger Varian's improver has worked well recently and has the services of Silvestre de Sousa.

Others to follow

Beverley 3.10 Arabian Jazz, 4.40 Taper Tantrum, 5.10 Armagnac.

Salisbury 2.20 Kassandra, 3.20 Spinnaka, 3.50 Jive Talking, 4.20 Master The World, 5.25 Sable Island.

Chepstow 5.15 Neverbeen To Paris, 5.45 Blushing Red.

Yarmouth 4.55 Whitehall, 5.30 Tyrsal, 6.00 Whosyourhousemate, 7.00 Slow To Hand, 7.30 Picture Dealer, 8.00 Camino.

Lambourn: James Burn

Shepherd Market(5.15 Chepstow, nap)

Expected to take a step forward from her debut at Newmarket last month and it is encouraging that trainer Clive Cox's juveniles are going so well.

Others to follow

Chepstow 6.15 Becca Campbell, 7.45 Glacier Point, 8.15 Del Parco.

Fontwell 2.00 Between The Waters, 2.30 Little Windmill, 4.00 Forever Field.

Salisbury 1.50 Autumn Leaves, 2.20 Mutineer, 3.20 Majboor, 4.20 Tabarrak.

North: Colin Russell

Bond Bombshell(4.10 Beverley, nap)

Won three times last season but yet to add to that tally this year. She goes well here, needs fast ground and is fancied to bounce back off her current good mark.

Others to follow

Beverley 2.10 Zip Along, 2.40 Dandy's Beano, 3.10 Mr Carbonator, 3.40 Lean On Pete, 4.40 Vercingetorix,5.10 Pantera Negra, 5.40 Catastrophe.

Salisbury 4.20 Firmament.

Yarmouth 6.00 Valley Of Rocks, 7.00 Great Colaci, 8.00 Lizzy's Dream.

West Country: Tim Mitchell

Sweet Pursuit(4.50 Salisbury, nap)

Rod Millman's Pastoral Pursuits filly is thriving and, with the forecast overnight rain in her favour, is fancied to compete a hat-trick.

Others to follow

Chepstow 6.15 Tobouggaloo, 6.45 Taws, 7.15 Coronation Cottage, 8.15 Pastfact.

Fontwell 2.30 Lee Side Lady, 3.00 Jack Snipe, 4.00 Black Corton, 4.30 Chic Theatre.

Salisbury 2.20 Pick A Little, 3.20 Waqt, 3.50 Langlauf.

Racing Post Ratings:Paul Curtis

Project Bluebook(6.45 Chepstow, nap)

Unsuited by the steady pace when runner-up to a progressive three-year-old at Catterick on his previous Flat start, this Grade 2 hurdle winner still looks attractively handicapped.

Topspeed: Dave Edwards

Mr Carbonator(3.10 Beverley)

Pulled well clear of the rest when just touched off at Nottingham nine days ago and, from the foot of the handicap, Philip Kirby's youngster can deservedly go one better.

Longshot: Ed Quigley

Elysian Fields(3.50 Salisbury)

Inconsistent, but conditions will suit and she has some smart form over course and distance so must be respected.

Ireland: Tony O'Hehir

Victorious Secret(5.35 Leopardstown)

A course-and-distance winner last season off a 4lb higher mark, the Fozzy Stack-trained four-year-old showed signs that another win can come her way when third over 7f at this track last month. The blinkers tried then are on once moreand the daughter of Holy Roman Emperor gets the vote to score under Killian Leonard.



