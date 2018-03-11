Switch to fences the key for low-rated handicapper
Richard Birch reveals Monday's hotshot
Sounds Of Italy
4.20 Plumpton
Michael Scudamore’s runner makes his chasing debut off a basement mark, and should have little difficulty getting off the mark.
A dual winner in the point-to-point field, Sounds Of Italy, who shaped with distinct promise over hurdles at Wetherby and Ffos Las this winter, has just ten stone to carry, and makes plenty of punting appeal.
