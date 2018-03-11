Racing Post Home
Menu
Next Race Newspaper
Free Bets
My Account
Tracker
Search
Richard Birch
Monday Tipping BIRCH'S BANKER

Switch to fences the key for low-rated handicapper

Richard Birch reveals Monday's hotshot

Patrick McCann
1 of 1

Sounds Of Italy
4.20 Plumpton

Sounds Of Italy 4:20 Plumpton

Michael Scudamore’s runner makes his chasing debut off a basement mark, and should have little difficulty getting off the mark.

A dual winner in the point-to-point field, Sounds Of Italy, who shaped with distinct promise over hurdles at Wetherby and Ffos Las this winter, has just ten stone to carry, and makes plenty of punting appeal.

 

He shaped with distinct promise over hurdles at Wetherby and Ffos Las this winter, and has just 10st to carry
Bookmaker
Price
E.W. Terms
bet365
Ladbrokes
Betway
William Hill
Coral
Paddy Power
Sporting
BetVictor
Sky bet
Boylesport
RaceBets