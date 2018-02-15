Midnight Monty ready to march to victory for Snowden

Flaming Charmer (left) puts in a flying leap at the last to deny Dance Floor King at Exeter

Newmarket: David Milnes

Ode To Autumn(7.15 Newcastle, nap)

Got his head in front at last when obliging over course and distance last time. John Gosden's three-year-old has since impressed on the Al Bahathri.

Others to follow

Lingfield 1.30 Stealth, 3.10 Dragon Mall, 3.40 King Kevin.

Newcastle 6.15 Ellie Shadow, 8.15 Evince.

Lambourn: James Burn

Midnight Monty (3.00 Sandown, nap)

Trainer Jamie Snowden would love to win this prize for a group of owners that include his old Army pals and this eight-year-old is open to improvement under capable rider Harry Wallace, while stepping back up to 3m should also suit.

Others to follow

Fakenham 2.10 Rather Be, 3.20 Cody Wyoming.

Lingfield 1.30 Oregon Gift, 2.35 Dutch Uncle, 4.45 Amadeus Rox.

Sandown 1.20 Balibour, 2.25 Melangerie, 4.05 Aloomomo, 4.35 Herewego Herewego.

West Country:Tim Mitchell

Flaming Charmer(3.20 Fakenham, nap)

Decent effort penultimate start but undone by mistakes at Ascot last time. Connections will not be surprised to see this versatile gelding get his head back in front dropped slightly in class with the stable back in form.

Others to follow

Fakenham 2.10 Ivor's Queen, 3.50 Drumlee City, 4.55 Melekhov.

Sandown 2.25MidnightTune, 3.00 Rathlin Rose, 3.30 Mister Malarky, 4.05 Aubusson.

North: Colin Russell

Oriental Lilly(7.45 Newcastle, nap)

Has a fine record on the course, winning two of her three races, and although up in the ratings and up in trip, is fancied to give another good account.

Others to follow

Lingfield 1.30 Vale Of Kent, 3.40 Rainbow Rebel, 4.45 Falcon's Fire.

Newcastle 5.45 Dandy Bird, 6.15 Undercover Brother, 6.45 Windforpower, 7.15 Bad Dog, 8.15 Lumi, 8.45 Kingstreet Lady.

Sandown 1.50 Ubaltique.

Racing Post Ratings: Steve Mason

Princeton Royale(3.20 Fakenham, nap)

Ideally suited by better ground, but ran well enough over course and distance on soft going in December to suggest he is capable of exploiting a favourable handicap mark.

Topspeed: Dave Edwards

Broken Quest(4.35 Sandown)

Has scored twice recently and David Dennis' improving six-year-old can make light of his penalty and complete a hat-trick.

Longshot: Ed Quigley

Vino Griego(4.05 Sandown)

Veteran who has some smart form over course and distance, will handle the ground, and can get involved off a mark of 122.

Ireland: Tony O'Hehir

Master Speaker(7.30 Dundalk)

Successful over the course and6f trip on his first start for Adrian McGuinness last month, the eight-year-old can cope with a 6lb rise in the ratings. Once rated 101, he races off 78hereand can score under 3lb claimer Robbie Downey.

Raceform interactive nugget

The two times Breathoffreshair has run over 6f at Newcastle, he's won. He returns to that C&D today in the 8.45 in a bid to maintain his unbeaten record.

